NJ man barred from NJ Transit for repeated lewd acts

🚐 New Jersey man loses NJ Transit riding privileges after at least 7 lewd acts

🚐 The crude and offensive behavior was directed toward female bus operators

🚐 If he violates his 1-year ridership suspension he could be sent to prison

He did what?

A Superior Court Judge has barred a New Jersey man from using NJ Transit for 1 year after he was charged with at least seven lewd acts directed towards female bus drivers over the past two years.

The ruling comes after NJ Transit formally requested in court that Sean Guinyard, 36, of Washington Township in Gloucester County, have his riding privileges suspended.

Guinyard pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree contempt charge in Burlington County. If he violates the suspension order he could be sent to prison.

His most recent lewd incident took place on the No. 409 bus in Willingboro on Aug. 31, 2022.

This won't be tolerated

State Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti would prosecute violators like this "to the fullest extent.”

NJ President Kevin Corbett called it "disrespectful and abhorrent behavior.”

“NJ Transit customers and frontline employees should never be subjected to physical assaults or this type of illegal behavior," he said.

Daily Life In New Jersey During Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

The ban will be enforced

NJ Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo promised the court-ordered ban will be enforced, noting “lewd behavior and assaults directed at our employees are uncalled for under all circumstances.”

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Motorbus and Passenger Rail Service Employee Violence Prevention Act in January 2022 to create new tools for protecting transit workers throughout the state.

In addition to upgrading the penalty for all assaults, the law authorizes NJ Transit to suspend or prohibit from ridership individuals who commit assaults against employees or otherwise jeopardize the safety and well-being of the riding public.

Neither NJ Transit nor the court specified what acts of lewdness were performed.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

