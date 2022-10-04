The stuff of nightmares – Terrifying New Jersey Serial Killers

This is the month for scaring as we approach All Hallows’ Eve on Oct. 31.

Many will binge their favorite classic horror movies, dress up as ghosts, goblins and other creatures for a good scare, tour haunted houses and corn mazes or tell ghost stories around a roaring fire.

However, the real stuff of nightmares can be found in the darkest recesses of New Jersey’s murderous history.

The Garden State has had more than its’ share of actual monsters in the form of notorious serial killers.

These demons terrorized parts of New Jersey for decades.

One killed to save their victims’ soul.

One killed just for the thrill of it.

An Angel of Death may have killed hundreds while wearing a nurses uniform.

One of the most terrifying serial killers in the nation may have gotten his taste of blood at the Jersey shore.

Some of these beasts are still alive, others are long dead.

Keep scrolling to learn more about these real-life terrors of the Garden State.

Notorious New Jersey Serial Killers

attachment-1 loading...

attachment-2 loading...

The list is just beginning......

attachment-3 loading...

attachment-4 loading...

Does this guy remind you of Dexter?

attachment-5 loading...

attachment-6 loading...

No head, No hands, no problems...

attachment-7 loading...

attachment-8 loading...

This guy didn't need a nickname.

He's terrifying enough...

attachment-9 loading...

attachment-10 loading...

A real life boogeyman...

attachment-11 loading...

attachment-12 loading...

Why did he do it? For the thrill of it...

attachment-13 loading...

attachment-14 loading...

New Jersey may be home to one of the most prolific serial killers in history...

attachment-15 loading...

attachment-16 loading...

Did he get his taste for blood down the Jersey Shore?

attachment-17 loading...

attachment-18 loading...

Now, sleep well tonight.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.