The stuff of nightmares – Terrifying New Jersey Serial Killers
This is the month for scaring as we approach All Hallows’ Eve on Oct. 31.
Many will binge their favorite classic horror movies, dress up as ghosts, goblins and other creatures for a good scare, tour haunted houses and corn mazes or tell ghost stories around a roaring fire.
However, the real stuff of nightmares can be found in the darkest recesses of New Jersey’s murderous history.
The Garden State has had more than its’ share of actual monsters in the form of notorious serial killers.
These demons terrorized parts of New Jersey for decades.
- One killed to save their victims’ soul.
- One killed just for the thrill of it.
- An Angel of Death may have killed hundreds while wearing a nurses uniform.
- One of the most terrifying serial killers in the nation may have gotten his taste of blood at the Jersey shore.
Some of these beasts are still alive, others are long dead.
Keep scrolling to learn more about these real-life terrors of the Garden State.
Notorious New Jersey Serial Killers
The list is just beginning......
Does this guy remind you of Dexter?
No head, No hands, no problems...
This guy didn't need a nickname.
He's terrifying enough...
A real life boogeyman...
Why did he do it? For the thrill of it...
New Jersey may be home to one of the most prolific serial killers in history...
Did he get his taste for blood down the Jersey Shore?
Now, sleep well tonight.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons?
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts