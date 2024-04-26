Worker at a Target in NJ tries to stop 3 brazen shoplifters

⭕ NJ police look for shoplift trio

⭕ Store worker stopped women at doors

⭕ Would-be thieves took off

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police have asked for the public’s help to track three people who shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise after being confronted by a store worker.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., three women are seen on surveillance video entering the Target store on Berlin Cross Keys Road in Gloucester Township.

NJ Target accused shoplifters (via Gloucester Township Police) (2) NJ Target accused shoplifters (via Gloucester Township Police) (2) loading...

Inside of the Camden County store, cameras catch the women piling merchandise worth $581.29 into a shopping cart.

One suspect in a pink coat leaves the store and pulls a silver Jeep out in front — as the other two women roll the cart near the registers and past without paying, through the automatic front doors.

NJ Target accused shoplifters (via Gloucester Township Police) NJ Target accused shoplifters (via Gloucester Township Police) loading...

A Target employee is then seen racing to stop the cart, as the suspects leave in the Jeep.

Suspect vehicle NJ Target shoplifters (via Gloucester Township Police) Suspect vehicle NJ Target accused shoplifters (via Gloucester Township Police) loading...

Anyone with a possible identity for the individuals seen in the video and photos were urged to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

Report a correction

