Worker at a Target in NJ tries to stop 3 brazen shoplifters
⭕ NJ police look for shoplift trio
⭕ Store worker stopped women at doors
⭕ Would-be thieves took off
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police have asked for the public’s help to track three people who shoplifted nearly $600 in merchandise after being confronted by a store worker.
On Monday around 5:30 p.m., three women are seen on surveillance video entering the Target store on Berlin Cross Keys Road in Gloucester Township.
Inside of the Camden County store, cameras catch the women piling merchandise worth $581.29 into a shopping cart.
One suspect in a pink coat leaves the store and pulls a silver Jeep out in front — as the other two women roll the cart near the registers and past without paying, through the automatic front doors.
A Target employee is then seen racing to stop the cart, as the suspects leave in the Jeep.
Anyone with a possible identity for the individuals seen in the video and photos were urged to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The 15 best places to live in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5