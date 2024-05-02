An amazing dog park just opened in NJ that might be worth a trip

You’re willing to drive your kids to Great Adventure or Hershey Park. Well your dog might hope for the same to get to a new dog park that just opened in New Jersey.

Before I share the where, let me tell you the what.

It’s a dog park that previously existed but with an expenditure of $775,000 and two and a half years in the making you might as well say it’s an altogether new pooch playland. It has everything. Fencing to separate smaller dogs from bigger dogs. Agility equipment for dogs to go absolutely wild on.

At the gate is a water fountain for dogs to drink from and with basins at varying heights to accommodate every size dog. There’s a pavilion. There are benches. There are picnic tables for spectator viewing.

If all this sounds like a place dogs will think they died and went to Dog Heaven, it is. It’s in Camden County at Copper River Park. It’s replacing a previous dog park that was there before.

"There was a large demand, but a bad product,” Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash was quoted as saying by NJ PEN. “Dog parks are an important part of the community, and a proper one was needed.

The park redesign started with new stone work, sidewalks, curbing, and handicap-accessible parking spaces at the entrance, and continued across the way, with new topsoil, sodding, irrigation, etc.

The planning went on for over two years and the groundbreaking was six months ago. A ribbon cutting ceremony was Thursday as plenty of good boys and good girls were on hand for its grand opening.

If you take pet ownership seriously this just might make you want to move to Camden County.

