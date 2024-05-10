❗ Credit card skimmers found at Supreme Food market in Pennsauken, NJ

❗ Police are issuing another alert to shoppers

❗ NJ has among the highest number of skimming incidents in the U.S.

Police are issuing a new alert to consumers after another skimmer was found at a South Jersey market.

Pennsauken Police say the device was discovered at the Supremo Food Market on Route 130 in Camden County.

Supremo Food market on Route 130 in Pennsauken, NJ. Google street view Supremo Food market on Route 130 in Pennsauken, NJ.

Google street view loading...

How long it was at that location is not known and police are continuing their investigation.

Police are also looking into skimmers being installed on card readers at four other Supremo Food markets across New Jersey.

If you shopped at Supremo and paid with a credit or debit card, police urge you to notify your bank and to be alert for fraudulent purchases.

Card Skimmers Detector A variety of tools used to skim information from credit cards are displayed at the office of the New York Police Department's Financial Crimes Task Force. The U.S. Secret Service says more than a billion dollars is stolen from U.S. consumers each year by credit card skimmers, money that funds organized crime and which is usually passed back to consumers through higher fees. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) loading...

Skimmer scams are epidemic in New Jersey

Unfortunately, skimmer scams are not new to the garden state.

In recent months, they have been found at a variety of retail locations.

Two 7-Eleven stores reported skimming devices had been installed at card readers in South Jersey.

Google maps Google maps loading...

Police recovered devices at a 7-Eleven in Pennsauken and Cinnaminson in April.

According to the FICO credit rating agency, New Jersey ranks among the top five states for the most skimming incident in the nation.

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom