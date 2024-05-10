Card skimmer found at popular NJ grocery store: What you need to know
❗ Credit card skimmers found at Supreme Food market in Pennsauken, NJ
❗ Police are issuing another alert to shoppers
❗ NJ has among the highest number of skimming incidents in the U.S.
Police are issuing a new alert to consumers after another skimmer was found at a South Jersey market.
Pennsauken Police say the device was discovered at the Supremo Food Market on Route 130 in Camden County.
How long it was at that location is not known and police are continuing their investigation.
Police are also looking into skimmers being installed on card readers at four other Supremo Food markets across New Jersey.
If you shopped at Supremo and paid with a credit or debit card, police urge you to notify your bank and to be alert for fraudulent purchases.
READ MORE: How to protect yourself from credit card skimmers in New Jersey
Skimmer scams are epidemic in New Jersey
Unfortunately, skimmer scams are not new to the garden state.
In recent months, they have been found at a variety of retail locations.
Two 7-Eleven stores reported skimming devices had been installed at card readers in South Jersey.
Police recovered devices at a 7-Eleven in Pennsauken and Cinnaminson in April.
According to the FICO credit rating agency, New Jersey ranks among the top five states for the most skimming incident in the nation.
READ MORE: Beware if you have stopped at this 7-Eleven store in New Jersey
