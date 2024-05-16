🔥 Spicy fried chicken a hot trend

🔥 Nashville-style now big in NJ

🔥 Number of franchises are open

More than ever, Nashville-style hot chicken spots have been popping up around New Jersey.

This flavor profile goes back generations in Tennessee.

Most foodies agree that credit goes to the James Beard distinguished Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville.

Before heading out to the roughly 20 or so NJ hot chicken spots now open — what should customers expect?

Most restaurants, like franchise Dave's Hot Chicken seen above, offer a range of hotness levels.

It’s a multi-layer process that notches up the heat level, as described in a Foodie article, including brine and a range of spices mixed into the frying oil.

