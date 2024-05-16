Nashville to NJ: Must-visit spots for hot chicken in New Jersey
🔥 Spicy fried chicken a hot trend
🔥 Nashville-style now big in NJ
🔥 Number of franchises are open
More than ever, Nashville-style hot chicken spots have been popping up around New Jersey.
This flavor profile goes back generations in Tennessee.
Most foodies agree that credit goes to the James Beard distinguished Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville.
Before heading out to the roughly 20 or so NJ hot chicken spots now open — what should customers expect?
Most restaurants, like franchise Dave's Hot Chicken seen above, offer a range of hotness levels.
It’s a multi-layer process that notches up the heat level, as described in a Foodie article, including brine and a range of spices mixed into the frying oil.
Get fired up at these NJ hot chicken restaurants
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Dennis Malloy's classic NJ pizza tour
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant