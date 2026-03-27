✅ Former PBA treasurer admits stealing $75K over 6 years for personal purchases

✅Scheme unraveled after shoplifting incident at Target triggered investigation

✅Faces up to 7 years in prison, possible lifetime ban from Target stores

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The former treasurer of a Middlesex County police union has admitted to stealing over $75,000. He could also be barred from all Target stores as part of his sentence.

Abraham “Jason” Gassman, 53, was charged in July with spending funds from the Policeman’s Benevolent Association Local 166 treasury. He served as treasurer since 2009 and had exclusive control over the chapter's finances, according to Monmouth County prosecutor Raymond Santiago. Gassman pleaded guilty to second-degree theft as part of a plea deal.

Gassman's thefts first came to light when he shoplifted bedding items valued at about $100 from a Target in Ocean Township and left the store in his police vehicle. An investigation found that Gassman used union funds for personal purchases, including home improvement tools, patio furniture, propane gas and a leaf blower over the course of six years. He also bought televisions, a home gym, a microwave, luggage and food for his own personal use, Santiago said.

The investigation also found Gassman once used the PBA’s credit card to purchase lodging, parking, gas, and food for himself and another officer on a business trip, then submitted a purchasing order to the Police Department seeking reimbursement, prosecutors said.

ALSO READ: NJ wrestler walks again after paralysis from match injury

South Brunswick police officer Abraham “Jason” Gassman South Brunswick police officer Abraham “Jason” Gassman (South Brunswick police) loading...

Prison time, restitution, and possible Target ban

Gassman also pocketed cash from PBA fundraisers and other events, prosecutors said. Gassman turned himself in to the police in July.

An investigation found that Gassman submitted fake documents showing he paid back personal purchases. He changed the passwords to the PBA account and its credit cards when leadership started asking questions.

Santiago says that as part of the deal, Gassman has already given up his position. A potential seven-year prison sentence could be reduced to five years if full restitution is made to the union and to Target. Santiago also wants Gassman to be banned from any Target store.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom