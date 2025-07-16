🚨Abraham “Jason” Gassman has served as PBA Local 166 treasurer since 2009

🚨Prosecutors say he stole $75,000 from the union in six years

🚨A shoplifting in Monmouth County led to the discovery of his scheme

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A police officer who serves as the union's longtime treasurer was charged with the theft of over $75,000 from its account over the past six years.

Abraham “Jason” Gassman, 53, has been the treasurer for PBA Local 166 with exclusive control over its bank account.

Investigators said he used funds for personal purchases, including home improvement tools, patio furniture, propane and a leaf blower. He also bought televisions, a home gym, a microwave, luggage and food for his own personal use, investigators said.

Gassman also pocketed cash from PBA fundraisers and other events, prosecutors said.

Gassman once used the PBA’s credit card to purchase lodging, parking, gas, and food for himself and another officer on a business trip, then submitted a purchasing order to the Police Department seeking reimbursement, prosecutor's said.

The 53-year-old is charged with second- and third-degree official misconduct, second- and third-degree theft by deception, third-degree hindering apprehension, fourth-degree falsifying records, and shoplifting. He is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Gassman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

ALSO READ: NJ man dies after getting hit by lightning on golf course

South Brunswick police officer Abraham “Jason” Gassman South Brunswick police officer Abraham “Jason” Gassman (South Brunswick police) loading...

Shaking the public's trust

South Brunswick police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka said Gassman has been suspended without pay. He praised his department's officers who came forward to report his activities.

"The accusations and arrest of Jason Gassman is extremely disappointing to me and all members of the agency," Hayducka said. "The accusations against him do not reflect the character and practices of the hardworking men and woman of the South Brunswick Police Department that do serve honorably each and every day and live up to our agency CORE Values."

Gassman's scheme began to unravel when he was accused of shoplifting bedding items from a department store in Ocean Township (Monmouth), officials said. He drove to the store in his police vehicle. Most of Gassman's purchases took place in Monmouth County, according to the prosecutor.

PBA president Gerald Sarno said he is aware that the public's trust in the department will be impacted by this incident. But the actions of one member do not reflect the values, integrity, or dedication of the rest of the organization.

"While we are unable to comment on the specifics of an active legal matter, we reaffirm our strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical practices. We are proud to serve every individual in our vibrant South Brunswick community. It is a privilege that we do not take lightly, and it deserves our deepest respect and unwavering dedication," Sarno said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

15 common sense flood preparation tips Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant