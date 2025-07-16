🌩️Simon Mariani was struck by lightning while playing at a Sussex County golf club

🌩️He passed away a week later

🌩️Another golfer said he did not hear a warning alarm until after the hit

HARDYSTON — A young financial advisor and an avid outdoorsman died days after getting struck by lightning on a golf course.

On July 8, Simon John Mariani, 28, of Franklin Lakes, was playing at the Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardystown and was struck on the 15th hole around 2 p.m.

He was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Hardystown police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. He died on Monday, according to his obituary.

When did warning horns sound to clear the course?

That day, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 1:24 p.m. for a storm that developed to the west of the course, moving east with 60 mph winds and hail.

Club owners said the storm developed quickly, but a warning horn was sounded to get players off the course during a tournament.

Brian Delia, who was playing a hole behind, said he didn't hear horns until he was back in the clubhouse and police had arrived.

ALSO READ: Nightmare flooding in NJ claims more lives and brings out heroes

According to his obituary, Mariani had a master's degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame.

He worked at MTS Health Partners in New York.

His obituary noted that he loved beaches, waterways and ski slopes, recently visiting Utah’s "Big 5" national parks and hiking the 5.4-mile Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park.

He also loved the outdoors, including the beach, boating, fishing, hiking, golfing and skiing. He recently visited Utah’s Big 5 National Parks and hiked Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park.

He is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Services for Mariani are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home in Franklin Lakes.

