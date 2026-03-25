🔥Former outboard racing champ Raymond Hammond and his dog died in house fire

🔥The longtime resident lived in the home for over 50 years with his wife Patricia

🔥Cause of the fire remains under investigation by county and local officials

KEYPORT — A retired outboard racing champion and his dog died in a house fire before dawn on Tuesday.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said one person and a dog died in the fire at 51 Green Grove Ave.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Major Crimes Bureau, Keyport Police Department, and Monmouth County Fire Marshal's Office.

Former NJ racing champion

A GoFundMe campaign identified the victim as Raymond Hammond, who said he lived at the home with his wife, Patricia, for over 50 years.

"If you had the pleasure of knowing both my Aunt Pat and Uncle Raymond, you know they have been a huge part of the Keyport community as lifelong residents," their nephew said on the campaign page. "They loved their family more than anything in the world."

The Throttled: Stock Outboard Racing podcast said Raymond, whose nickname was "Whikey," was a B Stock Runabout national racing champion in 1975.

Red Cross New Jersey was assisting with temporary housing, food, clothing and other immediate needs.

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