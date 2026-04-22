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Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Lyme disease related to tick bites are on the rise in NJ, especially Ocean County (Canva) Lyme disease related to tick bites are on the rise in NJ, especially Ocean County (Canva) loading...

⬛ Hospital visits related to tick bites are on the rise in NJ

Hospital visits related to tick bites are up by 25% nationwide this month compared to April 2025, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In New Jersey, the Department of Health says the number of cases is high, compared with other states.

Ocean County has seen some of the highest rates of tick bites and hospital visits in the state. According to the county health department, in 2025, Ocean County reported more than 570 cases of Lyme disease.

Awareness and prevention are key. State and county health officials are urging residents to use insect repellents containing DEET to ward off ticks. Avoid tall grass. Wear long sleeves and long pants. Perform thorough tick checks on yourself and pets after outdoor activities, and shower within two hours of coming indoors.

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⬛ Could a landfill be linked to cancer cases in this Monmouth County borough?

KEYPORT — After a special report was released by NJ.com about residents in a Monmouth County borough terrified that a cluster of cancer cases could be linked to a contaminated landfill, New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. is now demanding immediate federal and state action.

It was reported that more than 40 cancer cases, including 28 clustered on First Street in Keyport, were identified near a contaminated landfill, he said.

In a letter to state and federal officials, Pallone is calling for a full investigation into whether the now-defunct Aeromarine landfill is linked to the reported illnesses. He is urging immediate steps to address the contamination.

He said that despite decades of violations, enforcement has been lax. The state issued its first fine in 2021, followed by penalties totaling nearly $900,000 in 2024 and 2025. Those fines remain unpaid, Pallone said.

Locals expressed their fears and concerns at a town hall, looking for answers.

Closter man is accused of choking a person in Palisades Park - Shawn Lee, of Closter, is accused of choking a person in Palisades Park (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

A former Palisades Park police captain has been accused of trying to choke a victim, which was caught on video.

Shawn Lee, a Closter resident, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault.

On April 15 at 9:38 p.m., Palisades Park Police received a 911 hang-up call from a private residence.

Responding officers were told about an assault earlier that day in the borough.

Investigators found that the 49-year-old Lee had gotten into a physical fight with an adult victim.

Lee is accused of wrapping both of his hands around the person’s neck and jaw, rendering the victim completely incapacitated for a moment, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The incident was recorded by a body-worn camera, surveillance video and cell phone video, which was provided to police.

A Clinton police vehicle (Town of Clinton Police Department via Facebook) A Clinton police vehicle (Town of Clinton Police Department via Facebook) loading...

A Town of Clinton police officer has been arrested on accusations that he put a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend's car — a stark contrast from how law enforcement handled similar complaints just 30 minutes away in a 2025 case that ultimately resulted in a double homicide.

On Friday, Joseph D. Pietraszewski, 29, was arrested at his home in Readington. He's charged with third-degree stalking and fourth-degree stalking. He has been a law enforcement officer since 2021, according to state pension records. Now, Pietraszewski has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation began after a report was made by Pietraszewski's co-worker, who said the officer made "concerning comments" about his ex-girlfriend. The ex later told detectives that she had been granted a domestic violence temporary restraining order.

Pietraszewski is charged with fourth-degree contempt of a temporary restraining order. The tracking device was placed on her vehicle after the TRO was issued, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

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