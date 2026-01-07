🚨A Burlington County man died after a violent fight outside the TGI Fridays in Linden

🚨Security video and witnesses captured a chaotic confrontation

🚨Court records show the accused was arrested more than a month later

LINDEN — A Burlington County man was charged with fatally stabbing a man at a TGI Friday’s in November.

Darnell Robinson, 41, of Wrightstown, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Court records show Robinson was arrested on Dec. 11.

On Nov. 9, police found Erik Kuns, 35, of Keyport, lying on the ground outside the restaurant along Routes 1&9 in Linden around 10 p.m., according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. Kuns was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark.

Surveillance video details violent moments before stabbing

Police said that security video and witnesses show Kuns got into an argument with the restaurant manager. Robinson intervened and the two went outside, where the dispute turned physical and the men assaulted each other. Video showed Kuns on top of Robinson, punching him multiple times. A woman joined the fight and removed Kuns' shirt.

Kuns got up and Robinson punched him "numerous times" in the face, according to police.

The autopsy revealed that Kuns was also stabbed three times in the chest, in the lower right abdomen and his right forearm. The stab to the chest damaged the aorta, the main artery of the body.

Kuns was a construction and dock worker who enjoyed spending time with his two nieces, according to his obituary.

