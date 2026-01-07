🚨 A NJ man allegedly convinced a Michigan woman she won $5.5M in a sweepstakes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A Morris County man is charged with scamming a Michigan woman out of over $200,000 after convincing her she won $5.5 million in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

Michigan State Police said Donald Johnson, 56, of Washington Township (Morris) called the 72-year-old woman who lives in Van Buren, Michigan, and told her she had won the nationwide sweepstakes. Before collecting her "winnings," Johnson told the woman she had to pay the taxes.

The woman mailed Johnson the money to Johnson at multiple addresses, including $90,000 to Johnson, police said.

Johnson was arrested in New Jersey on Dec. 22 and extradited to Michigan, where he was arraigned the next day. Johnson is being held at the Van Buren County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Recent PCH bankruptcy

The Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes has been soliciting players to win cash, cars and other prizes via direct mail since 1967. Players can also buy magazine subscriptions and merchandise, although the chances of winning are not increased. Winners do not pay anything up front.

ARB Interactive acquired the game in 2025 after PCH declared bankruptcy. Winners of lifetime payouts were affected as ARB had no obligation to pay their winnings.

