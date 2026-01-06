🚨 Jordan Barnes, 29, was shot after he allegedly came at officers with a machete

PISCATAWAY — New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin has identified the man shot by police after he allegedly came at them with a knife late Monday afternoon at a home where his mother and grandparents were found dead.

According to the investigation, Jordan Barnes, 29, of Piscataway was threatening relatives inside the home on River Road, a 911 caller told police. Information released by the state Attorney General's Office said that officers first tried talking to Barnes through the closed front door, but when they noticed two people lying unconscious on the floor, they opened the door and saw Barnes holding a knife.

Officers ordered Barnes to put down the knife and get on the floor but he instead continued to walk towards the officers, according to the state Attorney General's Office. After three of the officers unsuccessfully tried forcing Barnes to the ground by firing tasers, one of them fatally fired his service weapon, officials said. Barnes was pronounced dead at the home.

Platkin told CBS New York that Barnes came at officers with a machete and described the incident as "an unspeakable tragedy."

Three relatives found dead as murder investigation unfolds

Jeanmarie Barnes, 60, Richard A. Barnes, 86, and Brenda F. Barnes, 84, were all found dead inside the residence with multiple suspected stab wounds, according to Platkin. Two knives were later found in the kitchen, according to officials. Their deaths are under investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler earlier in the day told reporters all involved were related and that Jordan Barnes was responsible for all three deaths.

"You have to understand there's a husband who's about to bury a wife, parents and a son," Wahler said. "I just wanted to let the general public know this is not someone coming in, knocking on the door. This is all folks that all knew each other and were related to each other blood wise."

Platkin did not disclose a motive for the stabbings

