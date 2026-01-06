🚨Camden County police accept $430K from George Norcross, Sid Brown

🚨Corruption indictments against both men were dismissed by a judge

🚨Funds will expand South Jersey’s largest police drone program

CAMDEN — A South Jersey police department accepted its largest private donation ever from power broker George Norcross and NFI trucking CEO Sid Brown, whose corruption indictments were dismissed by a judge.

The Norcross Foundation, headed by Norcross and Brown, donated a combined $430,000 to the Camden County Police Department on Tuesday to fund the purchase of two drones.

The CCPD's drone program began operations six months ago and has been critical in tracking stolen vehicles, managing large event logistics, trailing all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to get them off city streets, locating missing people, identifying illegal dumping, and recovering illegal firearms. The department says its program is the largest law enforcement drone program in South Jersey.

Camden County police provide police service to the city of Camden, the county and Woodlynne.

ALSO READ: Drunk driving arrest of Sea Bright police chief kept quiet

NFI CEO Sid Brown (R) and George Norcross during a check presentation to Camden County police Tues., Jan 6, 2026 NFI CEO Sid Brown, right, and George Norcross during a check presentation to Camden County police Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026 (Camden County police) loading...

Corruption charges dismissed against Norcross and Brown

A judge dismissed racketeering charges against Norcross and Brown in February. In a nearly 100-page ruling, the judge found the prosecution's allegations did not amount to criminal coercion or extortion and are time-barred.

Among the allegations against Norcross were charges that he threatened a developer who would not relinquish his rights to waterfront property in Camden on Norcross’ terms. The indictment cites a profanity-laden phone recording of Norcross in which he tells the developer he will face “enormous consequences.” The person asks if Norcross is threatening him, according to the indictment. “Absolutely,” Norcross replies.

During the announcement of the indictments in June 2024, Norcross sat directly in front of Attorney General Matt Platkin and stared him down.

(Includes material Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom