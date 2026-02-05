🔴 Camden County murder suspect captured overseas after nearly a year on the run

🔴 International manhunt ends in Barcelona with help from Spanish police

🔴 Two other Camden County fugitives were arrested overseas last year

CAMDEN — A man charged with murder and attempted murder has been found and arrested overseas in Spain, according to authorities.

On Jan. 30, Felix De La Cruz-Arias was arrested in Barcelona by the Spanish National Police after they were contacted by U.S. marshals. The 30-year-old Brooklyn man been on the lam for nearly 11 months, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He's being held in a Spanish jail, and it's expected that authorities will soon extradite him to the United States.

“This arrest sends a clear message that violence in our community will be pursued wherever it leads, even across international borders,” said Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

Deadly Camden shooting detected by ShotSpotter technology

Arias is accused of shooting two people in Camden on March 12, 2025. According to prosecutors, Camden police found the victims on Morse Street around 10:30 p.m. after the sounds of gunshots were picked up by ShotSpotter.

One man, Josue Hiraldo-Peralta, had been shot several times and was found outside on the street. Soon after, the 32-year-old Camden man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another victim was found shot inside a nearby home. They were hospitalized in critical condition, but survived.

Spanish Police on Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz) Spanish Police on Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz) loading...

International fugitive task force helped track suspect to Barcelona

Without revealing how he did it, prosecutors said that Camden County police Senior Det. Stephen Bezich discovered Arias's location in Spain. Bezich is also a member of the U.S. Marshal Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, and he passed the information along to international authorities.

Get our free mobile app

“Through strong international partnerships, our ability to locate and apprehend fugitives beyond our borders is unmatched," said Nicholas Ricigliano, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey.

Ricigliano said the Spanish National Police worked "tenaciously" to find and arrest Arias. Last year, similar efforts led to the arrests of two other Camden County fugitives in Mexico and Ukraine.

U.S. Marshals fugitive task force walk down a street on April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) U.S. Marshals fugitive task force walk down a street on April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) loading...

On Feb. 11, 2025, after six years of investigations, Brian J. Rivers Jr., 42, of Gloucester Township, was arrested in Puebla, Mexico. He was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and 12 other offenses. Prosecutors said he abused a Gloucester child between 2012 and 2018.

Then, on March 12, 2025, an accused bank robber from Berlin Township was arrested in Lviv, Ukraine. Prosecutors said that Edward Deveaux, 29, robbed three banks throughout Camden County before fleeing to Europe.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia