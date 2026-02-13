🔎 State Police search for ATV rider who struck trooper in Buena Vista

🚨 ATV suspect allegedly speeds off into woods

📞 Authorities ask public for tips in Atlantic County assault case

BUENA VISTA — Police are looking for a man who assaulted a state trooper in Atlantic County. He still hasn't been found a month after striking the officer while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Trooper struck during ATV stop in Buena Vista wooded area

On Saturday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m., troopers responded to a trespassing complaint in a wooded area near West Colton Avenue in the township, according to the state police Facebook page.

When they tried to approach a group of ATV and dirt bike riders on Jackson Road and speak to them, one of the riders, a man operating an orange CFMoto CForce sped up in an attempt to flee, striking a trooper’s arm and leg.

Suspect flees into Atlantic County woods after alleged assault

The rider then took off into the wooded area and has not been caught.

Public asked to help identify ATV rider in state police investigation

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information regarding the events before, during or after, or can identify the ATV operator, is asked to contact the Troop “A” Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800.

