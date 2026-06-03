⚠️ Two Atlantic City police officers were shot while serving a search warrant Tuesday afternoon.

➡️ Sgt. Christian Ivanov remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition on Wednesday.

🔴 Donations topped $145,000 in just hours, as support poured in for his family.

ATLANTIC CITY — One city police officer remains hospitalized and another is recovering at home after being wounded in a harrowing shootout on Tuesday.

An online fundraiser identified the critically wounded officer as Sgt. Christian Ivanov, a married father of three young children.

Ivanov was said to be in serious but stable condition on Wednesday, according to the GoFundMe campaign that had raised more than $145,000 by noon.

The second officer was treated for “non-life-threatening injuries and later released,” according to law enforcement agencies sending well-wishes to the recovering officers.

Read More: Atlantic City officer critically hurt in shooting

Atlantic City Police Sgt hospitalized as support pours in (Sergeant Christian Ivanov via GoFundMe) Atlantic City Police Sgt hospitalized as support pours in (Sergeant Christian Ivanov via GoFundMe) loading...

Search warrant service turns into deadly Atlantic City gunfight

Around 3 p.m., the duo was serving a search warrant against a still unnamed individual, in the area of North Florida and Arctic avenues, when shots were fired.

The person being served was also killed, police said. The state attorney general's office was leading the investigation and had not identified any individuals involved, as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Community rallies around wounded Sgt. Christian Ivanov

“To many, Christian is a highly respected SWAT Sergeant with the Atlantic City Police Department, a leader who has spent his career running toward danger when others are running away from it. He is known for his courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to protecting others,” according to the fundraiser summary shared by organizer Valmir Loga.

“But beyond the badge, Christian is so much more. He is a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to three young children who are now facing an uncertain and difficult road ahead. He is a successful small business owner, a mentor, a friend, and the kind of person who is always willing to help others without hesitation,” it continued.

Atlantic City Police Sgt hospitalized as support pours in - Atlantic City Police Sergeant Christian Ivanov via Gloucester Township Police Facebook Atlantic City Police Sgt. hospitalized as support pours in (Atlantic City Police Sgt. Christian Ivanov via Gloucester Township Police Facebook) loading...

Police departments across New Jersey offer support

By Wednesday morning, the generous donations included several single amounts of $1,000 or more, by individuals or municipal PBA organizations.

Gloucester Township Police was among other local police forces that shared thoughts and prayers for the Atlantic City Police officers.

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