ATLANTIC CITY — Two city police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon while serving a search warrant in the city, touching off a massive law enforcement response and sending both officers to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the area of North Florida and Arctic avenues, according to city officials. It left one officer with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when gunfire erupted. During the confrontation, the suspect was fatally shot, according to reporting by Townsquare Media's WPG Talk Radio in Atlantic City.

City officials said several officers were injured but not with life-threatening injuries. The state Attorney General's Office said two officers were wounded in the gunfire.

Multiple police vehicles and emergency responders converged on the neighborhood as investigators secured the area.

Photos from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence surrounding a residential block as the investigation unfolded.

City officials reported that extremely congested traffic conditions on Route 40 and Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific avenues.

The shooting prompted concern across Atlantic City, where officials have frequently pointed to reductions in violent crime and shootings over the past year.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said his thoughts were with the injured officers, their families and the entire police department.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Small praised the officers for putting themselves in danger to protect the community and expressed hope for their recovery.

The mayor said additional details about the incident would be released by the Atlantic City Police Department or the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, which routinely reviews shootings involving police officers.

State investigators said Tuesday evening that the names of the officers and the suspect are not being immediately released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.