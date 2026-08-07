✅ Gov. Mikie Sherrill and her family are moving into Drumthwacket this month.

✅ Sherrill had planned to keep her family in Montclair when she took office.

✅The move makes her the first governor in years to call Drumthwacket home.

PRINCETON — New Jersey's first family is on the move — and this time, they're headed to the governor's mansion.

During an event in Princeton, Gov. Mikie Sherrill was asked about when she, her husband and four children would make the move to Drumthwacket, the official governor's residence. The moving vans will make the trip from their current home in Montclair this month.

“The Governor and First Gentleman are moving their family to Drumthwacket this month. They are excited to bring ‘The People’s House' to life for New Jersey residents and highlight all the incredible history it offers," spokesman Steve Sigmund told New Jersey 101.5.

After taking the oath of office, Sherrill said she planned to stay in Montclair for two of her children who are in middle school and high school. In April, she reconsidered the 50-mile, 90-minute commute and announced the move. Her other two children attend the Naval Academy at Annapolis in Maryland.

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Drumthwacket at night (Gov. Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) Drumthwacket at night

Drumthwacket hasn't been a governor's home in years

The state bought the 16,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on 12 acres along Route 206 in Princeton in 1966. It was designated the official governor's residence in 1981.

No governor has called Drumthwacket home since James McGreevey moved in with his then-wife from Woodbridge.

Phil Murphy and Chris Christie hosted events and occasionally spent the night, but their families remained in Middletown and Mendham Township, respectively.

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