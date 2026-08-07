Okay, follow this craziness.

A guy named Omar Habib with a degree in chemical engineering moved to New Jersey from Houston to take a job at L’Oreal but it fell through. So he turned to his first love, food, and partnered with Ali Jeelani to open Smashville in New Brunswick, a smash burger joint. That was in April 2022.

In 2025, he opened a second place under the name Brunswick Burger House in Carteret. It was wildly successful, serving smash burgers, chicken sandwiches and hand-spun milkshakes, while really focusing on the quality.

Now, only a year later, they’ve announced six more Brunswick Burger Houses will be coming to Newark, Bayonne, East Windsor, Metuchen, East Brunswick, and Parsippany, according to NJ.com.

Brunswick Burger House via Google Street View Brunswick Burger House via Google Street View

It won’t be all at once, but close to it.

Locations at 293 Route 18 in East Brunswick and 550 Middlesex Ave. in Metuchen are set for next month.

More will open at 1515 Route 10 in Parsippany and 350 Route 130 in East Windsor in October.

Brunswick Burger House takes over at 38 Halsey St. in Newark and 260 Broadway in Bayonne in November.

brunswickburgerhouse via Instagram brunswickburgerhouse via Instagram

The owners say everything is made fresh daily on site. And in these challenging financial times for consumers, their pricing is said to be from 5% to 25% cheaper than competitors. For example, you can get a combo with fries and a fountain drink that comes in at just $4.99.

If they can keep that up, they ought to be very successful. Good luck, guys!

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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LOOK: Highest-rated restaurants for burgers in Philadelphia, according to Yelp Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for burgers in Philadelphia using data from Yelp. Gallery Credit: Stacker