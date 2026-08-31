🍹 New Jersey has made cocktails to-go permanent after allowing them during the pandemic.

📦 Mixed drinks can be taken out, but each one is limited to 16 ounces and must be sealed.

💰 Restaurants say takeout drinks have become an important source of alcohol revenue.

Potent potables are now permanently portable in New Jersey.

Cocktails to-go were legalized during the coronavirus pandemic and helped New Jersey restaurants and bars stay afloat. The option was set to expire on Tuesday, but Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a bill (S4384) at 618 Restaurant in Freehold last week, making the law permanent.

"For some bars, takeout beverages make up almost a quarter of their alcohol revenue, and customers routinely say that they're more likely to order takeout from restaurants that can deliver alcohol," Sherrill said.

The new law allows qualifying liquor-license holders to sell alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks, to-go.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill signs S4384 into law, which makes permanent the temporary law that allows properly-licensed entities to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages off-premises, while at 618 Restaurant in Freehold on Aug. 28, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Gov. Mikie Sherrill signs S4384 into law, which makes permanent the temporary law that allows properly-licensed entities to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages off-premises, while at 618 Restaurant in Freehold on Aug. 28, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

Your NJ cocktail comes with a 16-ounce limit

There are some rules for New Jersey cocktails to-go.

Each mixed drink sold for takeout cannot exceed 16 ounces and must be sold with a tamper-proof seal.

Alcoholic drinks can also be delivered by the restaurant or through a third-party service.

Matthew Borowski, owner of 618 Restaurant, welcomes lawmakers and Gov. Mikie Sherrill in Freehold on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Matthew Borowski, owner of 618 Restaurant, welcomes lawmakers and Gov. Mikie Sherrill in Freehold on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

“For family-owned small businesses like mine, every opportunity to better serve our guests and generate additional revenue matters. Giving our guests the opportunity to bring a piece of our brand home with them is priceless,” Matthew Borowski, 618 Restaurant owner, said.

New Jersey is the 33rd state to make cocktails to-go legal permanently, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. The state had considered taking the long-term step more than four years ago, but the measure stalled.

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