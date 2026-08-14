We are right in the middle of a great New Jersey summer, and thought it would be a good time to crown the best restaurant at the Jersey Shore for summer 2026.

What's The Can't-Miss Jersey Shore Restaurant For 2026

We are all starting to feel the pressure of summer's end, and we want to make sure we do all the things we wanted to do this summer before time runs out.

Most of us in New Jersey are foodies to some degree, so with officially about 5 weeks left in summer, we wanted to crown the best restaurant at the Jersey Shore, so you have time to get there and enjoy what they have to offer.

The Shrimp Box, Google Maps The Shrimp Box, Google Maps

There are a million food experts in the world, but I have always found the residents of New Jersey to be the most honest and most accurate food critics of all.

New Jersey Residents Were Asked To Name The Best Jersey Shore Restaurant

That's why I asked them to name the best Jersey Shore restaurant for 2026. I went to social media to pose the question, and Garden State residents didn't disappoint.

Read More: Asbury Park Has Some Of New Jersey's Best Restaurants

Two restaurants at the Jersey Shore tie for my top spot, and they are Peter Shields Inn in Cape May and The Shrimp Box in Point Pleasant Beach. They are completely different dining experiences, but I think you will love them both.

Peter Shields Inn, Google Maps Peter Shields Inn, Google Maps

I only get one vote, however. Let's find out which restaurants at the Jersey Shore got the most votes from Garden State residents.

New Jersey Residents Name The Jersey Shore's Top 3 Restaurants

Here's the way New Jersey residents ranked the best Jersey Shore restaurants this year:

#3 Charlie's, Bay Head - It's a beautiful location, a gorgeous restaurant, and the food is amazing.

Charlie's, Google Maps Charlie's, Google Maps

# 2 Washington Inn, Cape May - It has been the romantic go-to destination for years in Cape May.

Washington Inn, Google Maps Washington Inn, Google Maps

#1 The Lobster House, Cape May - Always a favorite of tourists and locals alike. It's one of the most famous restaurants in New Jersey.

Lobster House, Google Maps Lobster House, Google Maps

We still have plenty of time this summer to visit these and so many other great New Jersey restaurants before this summer is over.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman