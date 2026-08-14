NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 1 feet
|Winds
|From the North
4 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
3 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:06am - 7:56pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:45a
|Low
Fri 3:56p
|High
Fri 9:58p
|Low
Sat 4:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:19a
|Low
Fri 3:20p
|High
Fri 9:32p
|Low
Sat 3:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:33a
|Low
Fri 3:32p
|High
Fri 9:46p
|Low
Sat 4:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:15a
|Low
Fri 3:24p
|High
Fri 9:28p
|Low
Sat 3:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:49a
|High
Fri 1:25p
|Low
Fri 8:01p
|High
Sat 1:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:34a
|Low
Fri 3:50p
|High
Fri 9:51p
|Low
Sat 4:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:23a
|High
Fri 12:32p
|Low
Fri 7:35p
|High
Sat 12:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:29a
|Low
Fri 4:22p
|High
Fri 10:46p
|Low
Sat 5:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:24a
|Low
Fri 3:23p
|High
Fri 9:39p
|Low
Sat 3:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:53a
|Low
Fri 3:46p
|High
Fri 10:13p
|Low
Sat 4:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:29a
|Low
Fri 3:29p
|High
Fri 9:49p
|Low
Sat 4:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:31a
|Low
Fri 4:24p
|High
Fri 10:49p
|Low
Sat 5:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming SE 1 foot at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Beach Boys Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler