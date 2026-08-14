Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 1 feet Winds From the North

4 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)

3 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 83°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:06am - 7:56pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:45a Low

Fri 3:56p High

Fri 9:58p Low

Sat 4:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:19a Low

Fri 3:20p High

Fri 9:32p Low

Sat 3:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:33a Low

Fri 3:32p High

Fri 9:46p Low

Sat 4:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:15a Low

Fri 3:24p High

Fri 9:28p Low

Sat 3:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:49a High

Fri 1:25p Low

Fri 8:01p High

Sat 1:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:34a Low

Fri 3:50p High

Fri 9:51p Low

Sat 4:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:23a High

Fri 12:32p Low

Fri 7:35p High

Sat 12:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:29a Low

Fri 4:22p High

Fri 10:46p Low

Sat 5:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:24a Low

Fri 3:23p High

Fri 9:39p Low

Sat 3:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:53a Low

Fri 3:46p High

Fri 10:13p Low

Sat 4:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:29a Low

Fri 3:29p High

Fri 9:49p Low

Sat 4:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:31a Low

Fri 4:24p High

Fri 10:49p Low

Sat 5:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming SE 1 foot at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey