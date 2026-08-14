NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 14

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 14

Bradley Beach (Patti McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 1 feet
WindsFrom the North
4 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
3 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:06am - 7:56pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 9:45a		Low
Fri 3:56p		High
Fri 9:58p		Low
Sat 4:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:19a		Low
Fri 3:20p		High
Fri 9:32p		Low
Sat 3:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:33a		Low
Fri 3:32p		High
Fri 9:46p		Low
Sat 4:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:15a		Low
Fri 3:24p		High
Fri 9:28p		Low
Sat 3:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:49a		High
Fri 1:25p		Low
Fri 8:01p		High
Sat 1:38a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 9:34a		Low
Fri 3:50p		High
Fri 9:51p		Low
Sat 4:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:23a		High
Fri 12:32p		Low
Fri 7:35p		High
Sat 12:45a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 10:29a		Low
Fri 4:22p		High
Fri 10:46p		Low
Sat 5:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:24a		Low
Fri 3:23p		High
Fri 9:39p		Low
Sat 3:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 9:53a		Low
Fri 3:46p		High
Fri 10:13p		Low
Sat 4:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 9:29a		Low
Fri 3:29p		High
Fri 9:49p		Low
Sat 4:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 10:31a		Low
Fri 4:24p		High
Fri 10:49p		Low
Sat 5:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming SE 1 foot at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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