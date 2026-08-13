New Jersey’s most nostalgic summer food is not what I expected
Certain foods can take you back to a specific moment in time.
Whether it’s a special meal your mom made, Grandma’s meatballs, or a meal you could only get a your favorite restaurant, the nostalgia will hit you hard.
A recent study conducted by A Mission for Michael set out to find the most nostalgic summer foods for each state.
For example: Louisiana favors a crawfish boil, Massachusetts prefers New England clam chowder, and Tennessee opts for a pulled pork barbecue.
As for the Garden State?
These are the foods New Jerseyans are nostalgic for in the summer
3️⃣ Jersey tomato sandwich
I’ll be honest, I never understood the hype for this sandwich.
Take away my ‘Jersey Girl card,’ but I feel like a sandwich needs more than tomato, mayo, and a dash of salt.
It feels a little too soggy to me. I’d rather add lettuce and bacon to make a proper BLT. But if it’s one of your summer favorites, I’m not here to ‘yuck’ your ‘yum.’ I’m in the minority on this one.
2️⃣ Pork roll / Taylor Ham
Of course this breakfast delight made the list.
Whether it’s on its own, on a bagel, or paired with egg and cheese, it’s a New Jersey staple.
1️⃣ Saltwater Taffy from the boardwalk
Okay, here’s where I will ‘yuck.’ Saltwater taffy?
I know, I know. It’s a symbol of the Jersey shore, but does anyone really like saltwater taffy?
I’ve always found the texture to be too soft, the flavor lacking, and the colors to be a little paler than they should be.
I’ll stop being a grump, whatever NJ food makes you nostalgic for summer is a good thing. Enjoy all the saltwater taffy you want, feel safe knowing I won’t be stealing any from you.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.