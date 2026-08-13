Certain foods can take you back to a specific moment in time.

Whether it’s a special meal your mom made, Grandma’s meatballs, or a meal you could only get a your favorite restaurant, the nostalgia will hit you hard.

A recent study conducted by A Mission for Michael set out to find the most nostalgic summer foods for each state.

For example: Louisiana favors a crawfish boil, Massachusetts prefers New England clam chowder, and Tennessee opts for a pulled pork barbecue.

As for the Garden State?

These are the foods New Jerseyans are nostalgic for in the summer

Photo by Valeria Zoncoll on Unsplash baby lying on inflatable ring

3️⃣ Jersey tomato sandwich

I’ll be honest, I never understood the hype for this sandwich.

Take away my ‘Jersey Girl card,’ but I feel like a sandwich needs more than tomato, mayo, and a dash of salt.

It feels a little too soggy to me. I’d rather add lettuce and bacon to make a proper BLT. But if it’s one of your summer favorites, I’m not here to ‘yuck’ your ‘yum.’ I’m in the minority on this one.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media (Canva Edit) Jersey cherry tomatoes on the vine

2️⃣ Pork roll / Taylor Ham

Of course this breakfast delight made the list.

Whether it’s on its own, on a bagel, or paired with egg and cheese, it’s a New Jersey staple.

Pork Roll sandwich (EzumeImages/Getty) Pork Roll sandwich (EzumeImages/Getty)

1️⃣ Saltwater Taffy from the boardwalk

Okay, here’s where I will ‘yuck.’ Saltwater taffy?

I know, I know. It’s a symbol of the Jersey shore, but does anyone really like saltwater taffy?

I’ve always found the texture to be too soft, the flavor lacking, and the colors to be a little paler than they should be.

I’ll stop being a grump, whatever NJ food makes you nostalgic for summer is a good thing. Enjoy all the saltwater taffy you want, feel safe knowing I won’t be stealing any from you.

Photo by Ava Tyler on Unsplash Salt Water Taffy

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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