🚨A 7-year-old boy died after a car struck him in Atlantic City Sunday

🚨His mother shared an emotional tribute as the family mourns Jayden

🚨Counselors will be available at his Pleasantville school as police investigate

ATLANTIC CITY — A 7-year-old Pleasantville boy died after he was struck by a car while riding a gas-powered mini-bike in Atlantic City late Sunday afternoon.

The boy, identified as Jayden in a GoFundMe campaign, was struck at the intersection of Massachusetts and Melrose avenues, according to Atlantic City police. He was first taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he later died.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned the name of the driver is Ciyanna Archetto, 22, of Atlantic City. Court documents obtained by New Jersey 101.5 show she was given tickets for not carrying liability insurance on her vehicle, driving or parking an unregistered motor vehicle and fictious plates.

The boy's mother shares an emotional tribute

Jayden's mother, Lisa Barger, lashed out at the driver in a Facebook post, accusing her of speeding and not paying attention.

Barger said her son was thrown more than 50 feet by the impact. She also told BreakingAC that he was riding with his godfather at the time.

"He was a great kid. He loved everyone he touched so many peoples hearts. He loved everyone. No matter what. He was gonna do great things and you took that from him," Barger wrote.

Pleasantville school superintendent Dr. Felicia Hyman-Medley told BreakingAC that counselors would be available at South Main Street School, where the boy was a second grader.

A GoFundMe campaign, which identifies the victim as Jayden, has been created to help with funeral expenses.

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