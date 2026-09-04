✅Evidence points investigators to a different driver in a deadly stolen SUV crash

✅A stolen Mercedes slammed into a couple's Hyundai, killing both EHT residents

✅The prosecutor plans to seek adult charges against the teen now accused of driving

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — An intensive investigation has clarified who authorities believe was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV when it slammed head-on into a couple's car, killing both of them.

Robert Barr Jr., 54, and Alice Stilwell, 67, both of Egg Harbor Township, were killed when their Hyundai sedan was hit by a stolen 2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon on Route 50 and Third Avenue in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township the morning of Aug. 22.

Nayshaun Brown, 18, of Atlantic City, was initially charged by Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds with joyriding, eluding, second-degree theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated assault and first-degree employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime.

Forensic evidence points investigators to a different driver

Investigators continued to meticulously process the Mercedes-Benz, which is valued at $225,000, and removed parts of the airbag and windshield. They also checked for latent fingerprints.

The blood of a 16-year-old in the SUV with the initials J.D. was found on the airbags and windshield. Fingerprints from the steering wheel also matched J.D.

As a result, Reynolds upgraded the charges against Brown to three counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and one count of second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

"Certain charges against Brown were dropped because we believe the juvenile with initial J.D. was the driver," a spokesperson for the ACPO said.

Teen's attorney says Brown was passed out in backseat

BreakingAC, which was first to report the upgraded charges, reported that Brown's attorney said during a detention hearing that his client was passed out in the backseat.

Attorney Alex Settle also said that his client did not know the Mercedes was stolen.

Reynolds also plans to file to waive the charges up to an adult level.

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