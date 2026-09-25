⛽ A county supervisor admitted to sending his private company's employees to use county diesel pumps.

🚨 Prosecutors say the trucks were filled with county diesel almost every day from 2023 to 2025.

💰 His guilty plea includes $20,000 in restitution and a ban on future public employment.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A public works supervisor admitted using his county position to help his private business get diesel for free, according to prosecutors.

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Joseph Ridley-Jenkins, 48, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft in Superior Court in Atlantic County on Wednesday. His plea includes up to four years in state prison, a ban on future public employment, and $20,000 in restitution, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Joseph Ridley-Jenkins (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) Joseph Ridley-Jenkins (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)

County supervisor also ran private business

Prosecutors said Ridley-Jenkins was a supervisor in the county Roads and Bridges Department and also ran a separate private business, Z5 Logistics.

Between 2023 and 2025, Ridley-Jenkins told employees of Z5 to go to the county pumps in Northfield and fill up their trucks with diesel without paying.

Prosecutors said they did it almost daily.

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Corey Smith, Jason Meredith, and Zakar Ridley (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office) Corey Smith, Jason Meredith, and Zakar Ridley (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)

Three employees also charged

Three Z5 employees are charged with theft by unlawful taking, a disorderly persons offense.

Those charges are still pending against Zakar Ridley, 26, of Mays Landing; Jason Meredith, 34, of Absecon; and Corey Smith, 27, of Pleasantville, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Linda Gilmore.

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