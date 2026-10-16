West Orange man gets 50 years for sexually exploiting children online
⚠️ Nabeen Leigh Singha received a 50-year federal prison sentence.
➡️ Prosecutors say the West Orange man paid two child victims to send him sexually explicit images and videos - and another party for additional photos and videos.
🔴 Investigators found nearly 5,000 images and 620 videos on Singha’s cell phone, some involving children younger than 12.
A West Orange man heads to prison for 50 years after admitting to online sexual exploitation of minors.
Nabeen Leigh Singha received the lengthy sentence on Tuesday in Camden federal court.
West Orange man paid for sexually explicit images of children
In December, the 39-year-old Singha pleaded guilty to charges of production, receipt, and possession of child pornography.
Federal prosecutors say between July 2021 and March 2022, Singha made contact online with two child victims, paying them to create and send him sexually explicit videos and images of themselves.
In the same time span, Singa also paid another individual to send him sexually explicit videos and images of four more child victims.
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Investigators found thousands of images and hundreds of videos
At the time of his arrest, Singha’s cell phone was found to contain a vast collection of nearly 5,000 images and 620 videos of disturbing and illegal content, some involving children younger than 12.
U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer credited the investigation to special agents and members of the Child Exploitation Group of Homeland Security Investigation, under the direction of HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Michael S. McCarthy.
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