Bergen tops $14K. Cumberland is $5K. Where does your NJ county rank?

Bergen tops $14K. Cumberland is $5K. Where does your NJ county rank?

The next quarterly property tax payment is due Nov. 1. Here’s how your county compares. | Google Maps

I grew up in Mays Landing, and for more than 25 years I’ve driven to work in Ewing. Same state, two very different tax bills.

The average property tax bill in Hamilton Township, which includes Mays Landing, was $5,931 last year. In Ewing, it was $8,368. That’s about a $2,400 difference, and it’s small compared with the gap between counties.

With the next quarterly payment due Nov. 1, I pulled the numbers. The statewide average residential bill was $10,340 in 2025, according to the state Division of Taxation’s average residential statistics.

Your county’s average bill, ranked

  1. Bergen: $14,200
  2. Essex: $14,147
  3. Union: $12,536
  4. Morris: $12,175
  5. Somerset: $12,004
  6. Hunterdon: $11,717
  7. Monmouth: $11,664
  8. Passaic: $11,603
  9. Hudson: $10,502
  10. Middlesex: $9,959
  11. Mercer: $9,887
  12. Sussex: $8,997
  13. Warren: $8,209
  14. Burlington: $8,197
  15. Ocean: $8,114
  16. Gloucester: $7,889
  17. Camden: $7,766
  18. Atlantic: $7,049
  19. Salem: $6,912
  20. Cape May: $6,497
  21. Cumberland: $5,046

Nine counties top $10,000

Every county above the state average is in North or Central Jersey. The eight lowest are all South Jersey or Shore counties.

The average Bergen County homeowner pays $9,154 more than the average homeowner in Cumberland County. That’s about 2.8 times as much.

SEE ALSO: NJ ANCHOR payments start today. What to do if yours doesn’t show up.

Exterior of the Hamilton Township municipal building in Mays Landing
Hamilton Township, which includes Mays Landing, averaged $5,931 in 2025, well below the state average. | Google Maps

A lower bill doesn’t always mean lower taxes

Compare those bills with what homes actually sell for, and the picture flips. Divide each county’s average bill by its average 2025 sale price, both from the same state report. Salem’s comes out to about 2.6%, the highest in the state. Bergen’s is about 1.6%.

Cape May has the lowest ratio, about 0.6%, because homes there sold for more than $1 million on average.

The single highest average bill belongs to Tavistock at $38,393. That’s the Camden County borough with three residents. The lowest is Walpack at $1,156.

Due Nov. 1, with a grace period

Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday this year. Under state law, towns can offer a 10-day grace period, so most homeowners have until about Nov. 10. Pay after the grace period ends, and many towns charge interest back to Nov. 1. Check with your tax collector.

Relief deadline is Nov. 2

If you haven’t applied for ANCHOR, Senior Freeze or Stay NJ, the deadline is Nov. 2.

Where does your county land, and does what you pay feel worth it?

Scudder Falls Bridge walkway photos: Ewing NJ to PA fall walk

A fall walk across the Delaware River on the Scudder Falls Bridge walkway, from Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania, to Ewing and back. See the 1799 House, the view upriver from the middle of the bridge, and the D&R Canal towpath, all photographed on a sunny October afternoon with no filters.

Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Filed Under: Hamilton (Atlantic)
Categories: Eric 'EJ' Johnson, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

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