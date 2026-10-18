Bergen tops $14K. Cumberland is $5K. Where does your NJ county rank?
I grew up in Mays Landing, and for more than 25 years I’ve driven to work in Ewing. Same state, two very different tax bills.
The average property tax bill in Hamilton Township, which includes Mays Landing, was $5,931 last year. In Ewing, it was $8,368. That’s about a $2,400 difference, and it’s small compared with the gap between counties.
With the next quarterly payment due Nov. 1, I pulled the numbers. The statewide average residential bill was $10,340 in 2025, according to the state Division of Taxation’s average residential statistics.
Your county’s average bill, ranked
- Bergen: $14,200
- Essex: $14,147
- Union: $12,536
- Morris: $12,175
- Somerset: $12,004
- Hunterdon: $11,717
- Monmouth: $11,664
- Passaic: $11,603
- Hudson: $10,502
- Middlesex: $9,959
- Mercer: $9,887
- Sussex: $8,997
- Warren: $8,209
- Burlington: $8,197
- Ocean: $8,114
- Gloucester: $7,889
- Camden: $7,766
- Atlantic: $7,049
- Salem: $6,912
- Cape May: $6,497
- Cumberland: $5,046
Nine counties top $10,000
Every county above the state average is in North or Central Jersey. The eight lowest are all South Jersey or Shore counties.
The average Bergen County homeowner pays $9,154 more than the average homeowner in Cumberland County. That’s about 2.8 times as much.
SEE ALSO: NJ ANCHOR payments start today. What to do if yours doesn’t show up.
A lower bill doesn’t always mean lower taxes
Compare those bills with what homes actually sell for, and the picture flips. Divide each county’s average bill by its average 2025 sale price, both from the same state report. Salem’s comes out to about 2.6%, the highest in the state. Bergen’s is about 1.6%.
Cape May has the lowest ratio, about 0.6%, because homes there sold for more than $1 million on average.
The single highest average bill belongs to Tavistock at $38,393. That’s the Camden County borough with three residents. The lowest is Walpack at $1,156.
Due Nov. 1, with a grace period
Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday this year. Under state law, towns can offer a 10-day grace period, so most homeowners have until about Nov. 10. Pay after the grace period ends, and many towns charge interest back to Nov. 1. Check with your tax collector.
Relief deadline is Nov. 2
If you haven’t applied for ANCHOR, Senior Freeze or Stay NJ, the deadline is Nov. 2.
Where does your county land, and does what you pay feel worth it?
Scudder Falls Bridge walkway photos: Ewing NJ to PA fall walk
Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson