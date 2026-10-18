I grew up in Mays Landing, and for more than 25 years I’ve driven to work in Ewing. Same state, two very different tax bills.

The average property tax bill in Hamilton Township, which includes Mays Landing, was $5,931 last year. In Ewing, it was $8,368. That’s about a $2,400 difference, and it’s small compared with the gap between counties.

With the next quarterly payment due Nov. 1, I pulled the numbers. The statewide average residential bill was $10,340 in 2025, according to the state Division of Taxation’s average residential statistics.

Your county’s average bill, ranked

Bergen: $14,200 Essex: $14,147 Union: $12,536 Morris: $12,175 Somerset: $12,004 Hunterdon: $11,717 Monmouth: $11,664 Passaic: $11,603 Hudson: $10,502 Middlesex: $9,959 Mercer: $9,887 Sussex: $8,997 Warren: $8,209 Burlington: $8,197 Ocean: $8,114 Gloucester: $7,889 Camden: $7,766 Atlantic: $7,049 Salem: $6,912 Cape May: $6,497 Cumberland: $5,046

Nine counties top $10,000

Every county above the state average is in North or Central Jersey. The eight lowest are all South Jersey or Shore counties.

The average Bergen County homeowner pays $9,154 more than the average homeowner in Cumberland County. That’s about 2.8 times as much.

Hamilton Township, which includes Mays Landing, averaged $5,931 in 2025, well below the state average. | Google Maps Exterior of the Hamilton Township municipal building in Mays Landing

A lower bill doesn’t always mean lower taxes

Compare those bills with what homes actually sell for, and the picture flips. Divide each county’s average bill by its average 2025 sale price, both from the same state report. Salem’s comes out to about 2.6%, the highest in the state. Bergen’s is about 1.6%.

Cape May has the lowest ratio, about 0.6%, because homes there sold for more than $1 million on average.

The single highest average bill belongs to Tavistock at $38,393. That’s the Camden County borough with three residents. The lowest is Walpack at $1,156.

Due Nov. 1, with a grace period

Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday this year. Under state law, towns can offer a 10-day grace period, so most homeowners have until about Nov. 10. Pay after the grace period ends, and many towns charge interest back to Nov. 1. Check with your tax collector.

Relief deadline is Nov. 2

If you haven’t applied for ANCHOR, Senior Freeze or Stay NJ, the deadline is Nov. 2.

Where does your county land, and does what you pay feel worth it?