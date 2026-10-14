If you’re under 65, keep an eye on your bank account.

New Jersey is expected to start sending ANCHOR property tax relief payments to homeowners and renters under 65 today, Oct. 15. That’s according to Marita Sciarrotta, director of the state Division of Taxation, as WHYY reported. Seniors started getting theirs back in September.

Here’s how much you should get, and what to do if it doesn’t arrive.

Check your bank account or mailbox: ANCHOR payments for under-65 New Jerseyans start going out Oct. 15. | Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash Check your bank account or mailbox: ANCHOR payments for under-65 New Jerseyans start going out Oct. 15. | Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash

How much you’ll get

Based on your 2025 income, according to the state Treasury:

Homeowners earning $150,000 or less: $1,500

Homeowners earning $150,001 to $250,000: $1,000

Renters earning up to $150,000: $450

Renters 65 or older: $700

Senior homeowners lost their extra $250 this year because of Stay NJ, the newer relief program for homeowners 65 and up.

Direct deposit or check?

If you got last year’s ANCHOR by direct deposit, the state is using the same bank information this year, according to the Division of Taxation. Direct deposits usually land first. Paper checks go out in batches and can take longer.

What to do if it doesn’t show up

First, don’t panic. Payments go out in waves, not all at once.

Then check your status with the state’s Property Tax Relief Status Checker. You’ll need your Social Security number or ITIN and your ZIP code.

If the checker says your payment went out but you haven’t seen it, call the ANCHOR hotline at 1-888-238-1233. In past years, the state has asked people to wait about a week after a direct deposit was due, or two weeks after a check was mailed, before calling.

Did you move or change banks? Have that information ready when you call.

Haven’t applied? You still can.

The deadline is Nov. 2. Most homeowners under 65 and most renters were filed automatically. Seniors and people on Social Security disability need to file the PAS-1 form, which also covers Senior Freeze and Stay NJ.

File late and you could be waiting about 90 days for your money, possibly into 2027.