Are NJ first responders putting public at risk in our streets?

I came across one of those bucket-brigade charity collections at an intersection in Monmouth County this weekend.

You know the kind, where volunteers are walking into roadways crowded with traffic to get money from drivers. It was for a local volunteer fire department.

I have to admit, every time I come across one of these collections, I get a little nervous. And it’s not because I’m afraid of parting with my money. It’s the thought of somebody getting hit.

Think about what’s happening. You’ve got volunteers walking between vehicles, approaching drivers through their windows and collecting money while surrounded by traffic.

You’ve also got drivers who might be distracted by looking for their wallets, reaching for cash or trying to figure out whether they even should roll down their windows.

Throw in drivers trying to switch lanes last second to get near the volunteer or, if they’re cheap or just feeling awkward, away from the volunteer.

And we all know the attention level some people have behind the wheel. Some drivers can barely manage to navigate a parking lot without looking at their phones. Now we’re asking them to deal with an unexpected interaction with a person standing next to their vehicle.

Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash a group of cars driving down a street next to each other

According to the Federal Highway Administration, roughly 25% of traffic fatalities occur at intersections.

That’s not a statistic about charity collections, not at all, but it certainly reminds us that intersections are dangerous places to begin with even without somebody walking between cars holding a bucket.

I couldn’t find reliable statistics showing how many crashes are caused specifically by these collections. But I don’t think you need a Ph.D. in traffic engineering to understand why putting pedestrians in the middle of traffic creates risks.

New Jersey has rules governing these collections, too. Roadway solicitation isn’t a free-for-all where anybody can grab a bucket and start asking strangers for money. Try being homeless and doing that in the actual roadway and not on the sidewalk.

State law and regulations establish requirements and restrictions, including applicable approvals and safeguards intended to keep traffic moving and protect volunteers.

Collections must comply with the rules governing the particular roadway, and volunteers can’t simply ignore moving traffic.

That’s important. These people are doing something generous, but generosity shouldn’t come at the expense of their safety.

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Photo by Matt C on Unsplash

All that being said, here’s where I land on this.

I’d much rather see a few volunteers collecting donations at an intersection than live in a community without a volunteer fire department. These departments are essential, and the people who give up their time to protect their neighbors deserve our gratitude and support.

These are the people who show up when your house is on fire, your car is in a ditch or somebody in your family needs help.

There are probably safer ways to collect donations. Online fundraising, community events and donations made directly to the department come to mind. But will it be as effective?

So even though I always think about an accident, I’m not going to begrudge a volunteer firefighter standing on a road trying to raise money for equipment, training and the costs of keeping a department operating.

I gave them three dollars this weekend. It wasn’t going to make or break their budget, but it was something.

I just hope every driver pays attention, every volunteer stays safe and everybody gets home afterward.

Because while these collections make me nervous, the thought of calling 911 and discovering that my community doesn’t have a properly equipped fire department makes me a whole lot more nervous.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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