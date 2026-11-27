⚡ Nearly 200,000 JCP&L customers have had their electricity restored after Thanksgiving's nor'easter.

🌊 Wind gusts topped 70 mph as flooding swamped parts of the Jersey Shore.

🚨 More than 100,000 JCP&L customers remain without power as thousands of workers restore service.

The lights are back on for nearly 200,000 JCP&L customers Friday morning, but more than another 100,000 still don't have power after a powerful nor'easter swept through New Jersey on Thanksgiving.

The Jersey Shore saw wind gusts over 70 mph that toppled trees and power lines, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The max rainfall was measured at 4.5 inches.

Heavy coastal flooding hit the shore, including Ocean City, where knee-deep waters flooded roads and homes. Video from Atlantic City shows ocean waves eclipsed the beach and nearly reached the boardwalk.

Two more rounds of coastal flooding are expected today.

A tree downed in the Thanksgiving nor'easter is cut up on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media NJ) A tree downed in the Thanksgiving nor'easter is cut up on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media NJ)

Thousands of workers race to restore NJ power

Around 4,100 workers and growing are restoring power, according to JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig. They've opened seven staging sites in their coverage area, with around 108,000 customers remaining in the dark.

Daylight will help crews assess damage from Thursday's storm and provide customers with estimated restoration times, Hoenig said.

Damaged bus stop in Asbury Park Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 (Bud McCormick) Damaged bus stop in Asbury Park Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

The outages extend beyond JCP&L's service area. As of 9 a.m. Friday, another 12,000 Atlantic City Electric customers and 8,500 PSE&G customers were also without power.

For those without power, JCP&L is offering free water and ice at more than five dozen ShopRite, Acme, and Food Circus locations in New Jersey. Customers should go to each store's service desk to request the water and ice.

A full list of locations is available by clicking here.

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Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba