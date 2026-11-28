⚡JCP&L says all remaining customers should have power by Sunday night

⚡The Commodore Barry Bridge remains closed after wind damaged work platforms.

⚡Rain could bring a wet Monday morning commute across New Jersey.

New Jersey continues recovering from the Thanksgiving nor'easter as JCP&L says its remaining customers will have power restored by Sunday night, with most getting electricity back well before then.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig says 100,000 customers were restored on Friday, and crews are working around the clock in the hardest-hit areas of Monmouth and Ocean counties, along with northern Hunterdon and Warren counties.

"The final affected customers will have their power back by tomorrow night. All other areas of the state where customers are without power, they will have their power back by tonight, and I want to be clear: 99.9% of the remaining affected customers will have their power back on well in advance of those times," Hoenig said.

Hoenig stressed that crews will continue working day and night until all power is restored. He asked people to give crews a wide berth and respect their work zones so repairs can be done safely.

Atlantic City Electric said its crews are also working around the clock through challenges brought by flooding and access issues.

Fallen trees and utility poles in Atlantic County Fri., Nov. 27, 2926 (ACE) Fallen trees and utility poles in Atlantic County Fri., Nov. 27, 2926

Thousands of customers still without power

As of 9:30 a.m., just over 14,000 JCP&L and Atlantic City Electric customers remained without power, along with hundreds of PSE&G customers.

JCP&L: 9,965 customers without power, mostly in Hunterdon, Monmouth, Ocean and Warren counties.

Atlantic City Electric: 4,159 customers without power, mostly in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

PSE&G: 163 customers without power, mostly in Union County.

Many of the remaining repairs involve multiple trees and poles that have to be repaired or replaced. Those jobs can be labor-intensive but restore power to a smaller number of customers.

"Now they're going to be getting dozens and down into the 10s and into the single digits of customers back as we move deeper into the restoration process," Hoenig said.

Hoenig said water and ice continue to be available at more than five dozen ShopRite, Acme and Food Circus locations in New Jersey. Customers should go to each store's service desk to request water and ice. A full list of locations is available here.

Surfers in the water off Loch Arrbor Sat., Nov. 28 (Bud McCormick) Surfers in the water off Loch Arrbor Sat., Nov. 28

Wind damage keeps Commodore Barry Bridge closed

The Commodore Barry Bridge connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania will remain closed for much of Saturday after high winds on Thanksgiving damaged three work platforms above the roadway, according to the Delaware River Port Authority. High winds on Friday prevented a full assessment of the damage and limited what repair work could be done.

"DRPA understands the impact this closure has on motorists and surrounding communities and will reopen the bridge as soon as it is safe to do so," the agency said.

Parade goes on, but rain is coming Monday

There was a breeze of about 20 mph on Saturday morning, but it was not enough to stop the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade, postponed from Thursday by the nor'easter for the first time in its 100-year history, stepped off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects high temperatures near 50 on Saturday and in the lower 50s on Sunday.

"Just watch for a batch of wet weather sliding in early Monday morning. Latest model guidance really pumps out some steady to heavy rain there, leading into the back-to-work commute. Maybe an inch of total rainfall," Zarrow said. "Still no snow on the horizon for New Jersey."

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