Alright, New Jersey, you did it. You made it through Thanksgiving.

We’re past the stress of cooking the turkey and we can now look forward to leftovers and the joy of the holiday season.

One of my favorite things to do once we enter December is checking out the amazing light displays that the Garden State has to offer.

Kylie Moore Kylie Moore

I basically consider it to be a stress reliever to drive past the lit up homes; it's a moment of peace during a mentally taxing time.

One Monmouth County neighborhood dresses to the nines every year and I can’t get enough of it.

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Brandon Blvd Christmas decorations in Freehold

The residents of Brandon Blvd in Freehold, NJ put up beautifully done lights in their yards to make our nights merry and bright.

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The street is right off of Georgia Rd in Freehold, NJ, not too far from Route 9.

Google Maps Google Maps

The moment you turn into the neighborhood it feels like you’re in a Hallmark Christmas movie with all of the fabulous displays.

My pictures won’t do it justice, so trust me, you’ll have to see it for yourself to get yourself into the holiday spirit.

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I encourage anyone in the area to check it out this December for a touch of Christmas magic.

Happy Holidays!

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Twelve Days of Jersey 2026 NJ101.5 listeners helped us make a rendition of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' exclusively for the Garden State. Sing along to this during the holiday season. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore, Jeff Deminski, and NJ101.5 listeners

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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