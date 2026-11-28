The Commodore Barry Bridge is still closed in both directions after Thanksgiving's nor'easter, but it's expected to reopen Sunday afternoon if repairs continue as planned, the Delaware River Port Authority said Saturday.

That's good timing. Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday weekend, and plenty of South Jersey families will be heading home from Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Painting platforms hang above the travel lanes of the Commodore Barry Bridge, shown before Thanksgiving's nor'easter. (Google Maps) Painting platforms hang above the travel lanes of the Commodore Barry Bridge, shown before Thanksgiving's nor'easter. (Google Maps)

Why is the Commodore Barry Bridge closed?

High winds early Thanksgiving morning damaged work platforms above the travel lanes, used by a painting contractor working on the bridge. No one was hurt, according to FOX 29.

The DRPA says crews made significant progress overnight and will keep working around the clock.

"A specific reopening time will depend on the progress of repairs," the DRPA said. "DRPA will reopen the bridge as soon as the work is complete and it is safe to do so."

The bridge carries Route 322 across the Delaware River between Chester, Pennsylvania, and Bridgeport in Logan Township.

How do I get around the Commodore Barry Bridge?

Until it reopens, use another Delaware River crossing, FOX 29 reported:

North: The Walt Whitman Bridge (I-76)

The Walt Whitman Bridge (I-76) South: The Delaware Memorial Bridge (I-295)

Leave extra time. Both bridges will be busier than usual on a holiday weekend.

How will I know when the bridge reopens?

Follow the DRPA on social media, or text "DRPA" to 888777 to sign up for travel alerts on all four DRPA bridges, including the Commodore Barry.

Were you stuck taking the long way around this weekend?

And if you'd rather skip the tolls on your way across, there are 10 free bridges between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. You'll find them all in the gallery below.