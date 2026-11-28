My wife was just finishing her desserts for Thanksgiving dinner when the lights went out around noon.

Talk about timing. She had a pie, a cheesecake and a charcuterie board ready to go for dinner at my in-laws' house in the next town. A few minutes earlier, and we'd have had a problem.

Like so many of you, we lost power when the nor'easter roared through New Jersey. Ours stayed out for 12 hours.

Lucky for us, the power stayed on at my in-laws'. We had a great meal, and the desserts were just fine.

But the real treat came later in the day, from Dallas.

How bad was the Thanksgiving nor'easter in New Jersey?

It lived up to the forecast, and then some. Here's what the National Weather Service recorded, according to our South Jersey storm totals:

Wind: The strongest gust was 82 mph near Mantoloking in Ocean County. Stone Harbor clocked 81 mph.

The strongest gust was 82 mph near Mantoloking in Ocean County. Stone Harbor clocked 81 mph. Rain: Much of Atlantic and Cape May counties got 3 to 5 inches, and Ocean View topped 5 inches.

JCP&L alone restored power to 100,000 customers on Friday.

Is the power back on in New Jersey?

Mostly. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, just over 14,000 customers were still in the dark, according to Dan Alexander's latest report:

JCP&L: 9,965 customers, mostly in Hunterdon, Monmouth, Ocean and Warren counties. Most should be back by tonight, and the rest by Sunday night.

9,965 customers, mostly in Hunterdon, Monmouth, Ocean and Warren counties. Most should be back by tonight, and the rest by Sunday night. Atlantic City Electric: 4,159 customers, mostly in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Crews are working around the clock.

4,159 customers, mostly in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Crews are working around the clock. PSE&G: 163 customers, mostly in Union County.

The Commodore Barry Bridge was still closed Saturday morning after Thanksgiving's winds damaged three work platforms. And Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says to watch for about an inch of rain early Monday morning.

Joe Milton of the Eagles holds the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy after the Eagles' 39-38 comeback win over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Joe Milton of the Eagles holds the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy after the Eagles' 39-38 comeback win over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Eagles' Thanksgiving comeback for the ages

The Eagles trailed the Cowboys 28-10 at halftime and 31-10 in the third quarter.

Then Joe Milton threw three touchdown passes. DeVonta Smith piled up a career-high 200 receiving yards. The Eagles blocked a punt and scored on it. And Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left to win it, 39-38.

It's the biggest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving history, according to the Eagles.

A great meal, desserts that survived the storm and the Eagles beating the Cowboys in Dallas. Not much sweeter than that.

So, how did you ride out the storm? Did you lose power, and did dinner survive?