🔴DHS says ICE agents spoke with an adult, not a child, in North Bergen

🔴An 18-year-old student says agents asked his age and whether he was American

🔴Federal officials call NJ's restricting face coverings for officers unconstitutional

NORTH BERGEN — The Department of Homeland Security is pushing back against criticism of masked ICE agents seen approaching teenagers denying that officers questioned minors as they walked to school.

Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners led criticism of the agency after video showed masked agents approaching teens near the high school on Monday. Residents also gathered across from North Bergen High School that night, demanding that ICE leave New Jersey.

One student, identified as 18-year-old George Castillo, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that agents asked his age and whether he was American.

DHS says ICE spoke with an adult during the operation

In a statement, DHS said the encounter occurred during an operation that resulted in nine arrests.

“On October 19, during a targeted operation in North Bergen, New Jersey resulting in the arrest of nine illegal aliens with criminal histories including assault and abuse of a child, ICE briefly spoke with an adult male, NOT a child,” the agency said.

“ICE does NOT target children or schools. Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe.”

Federal officials challenge New Jersey's face-covering law

DHS also criticized a New Jersey law prohibiting law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while on duty, calling the measure “unconstitutional” and citing the Supremacy Clause.

“ICE officers wear face coverings for one reason: to protect themselves and their families from real-world threats including agitators. The danger is not hypothetical. Public databases and online ‘lists’ have been created to expose officers’ identities,” the agency said.

DHS also cited increases in assaults, vehicular attacks and death threats against ICE officers. The agency said officers have faced a more than 1,600% increase in assaults, a 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

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