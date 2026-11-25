✅Philadelphia's Thanksgiving parade has grounded its balloons because of dangerous wind gusts

✅Macy's will wait until Thursday morning to decide whether its giant balloons can fly.

✅Gusts could reach 55 mph in Philadelphia and approach 40 mph in Manhattan

At least one of the area's major Thanksgiving Day parades has made the call to ground its balloons.

The committee for the annual Philadelphia parade on Wednesday said the nor'easter's expected gusty winds, nearing 60 mph, are enough to make an early call to not fly the balloons this year.

"Safety is everything. When it comes to the parade we want everybody to have fun, but we don't want there to be any risk of anybody getting hurt. We don't want any risk of balloons popping, so this morning we made the final call," 6ABC President and General Manager John Morris said, adding that Santa Claus will still be coming.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the models on Wednesday afternoon showed gusts potentially between 40 and 55 mph on Thursday morning and called it a "good call to ground the balloons."

ALSO READ: Latest on the Thanksgiving nor'easter

Macy's balloons could be in danger, too

Organizers of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will wait until Thursday morning to make a decision. The benchmarks for the parade are 23 mph sustained winds and 34 mph gusts. Anything higher than that, there are no balloons. The parade goes on rain or shine.

"In Manhattan, farther north and farther away from the center of the storm, gusts are forecast to climb from about 30 to 40 mph Thursday morning. Very, very close," Zarrow said.

The balloons began their annual trip into Manhattan early Wednesday, traveling from Moonachie to the Upper West Side, where they will be inflated for the parade.

Among the new giant balloons making their debut on Thanksgiving morning are Bluey, Hello Kitty, Underdog, Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, Buckaroo Bob the Minion, Earl the Squirrel, and Joe Cool and Woodstock from the Peanuts gang.

A total of 100 balloons will take to the air to celebrate the parade's 100th anniversary.

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