There are certain things that signal the beginning of the holiday season. Christmas music starting too early and decorations going up right after Halloween for some. For the purists of course, it's the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year, the iconic parade is celebrating its 100th march, and organizers are pulling out all the stops with new balloons, floats and an impressive lineup of performers.

Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images

What's new

Among the new giant balloons making their debut on Thanksgiving morning are Bluey, Hello Kitty, Underdog, Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, Buckaroo Bob the Minion (I always thought his name was just Bob?), Earl the Squirrel and Joe Cool & Woodstock from the Peanuts gang.

According to Macy's, there's also a brand-new character created by Macy’s Studios called Billie Brightpaw, a cheerful bear who will be making her first appearance in the Manhattan skyline.

In all, there will be a record-breaking 100 inflatable elements. Fitting for the parade's 100th anniversary.

The new floats are pretty impressive, too.

They’ll include a Harry Potter-inspired Hogwarts Holiday, Mr. Peanut Power Plant, Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs, Road Trip to Parade with GEICO and Macy’s Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes.

The music

And if you’re more interested in the musical entertainment, there’s plenty to look forward to.

The performer lineup includes DEVO, Blues Traveler, Smash Mouth, Natalie Merchant, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Natasha Bedingfield, the Indigo Girls, Baha Men, JoJo, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and many others.

Megan Moroney and Teddy Swims will headline performances at Macy’s Herald Square. There’s also a special tribute to Dolly Parton led by Broadway star Megan Hilty.

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Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images

The effort

More than 11,000 volunteers and participants will help make the centennial celebration happen. It's not only pretty impressive how this volunteer effort pulls it off every year but that it's about to happen for the 100th year is even more amazing.

So how do you watch?

You can bundle up and head into Manhattan to watch in person at designated public viewing locations along the 2.5-mile parade route, which runs from the Upper West Side to Macy’s Herald Square.

Or you can do what I intend to do.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, November 26, and will be broadcast on NBC and Telemundo and streamed on Peacock. There’s also an encore broadcast at 2 p.m.

I’ve never gone to the parade in person, and frankly, I have absolutely no intention of changing that this year.

Getting up at the buttcrack of dawn, heading into Manhattan, fighting crowds and standing outside freezing my jingle bells off? On a four-day weekend?

Photo by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash three assorted-color throw pillows on black sofa

Yeah, not for me.

I’ll happily watch from the comfort of my couch in boxer shorts. Thanks for asking.

But that’s just me. To each his own.

Whether you’re staking out a spot along the parade route or watching in your pajamas, a 100th anniversary is a remarkable milestone for a Thanksgiving tradition that has entertained generations of Americans.

IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Stacker