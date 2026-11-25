You’ll see these far more in some New Jersey towns than others. Those lion statues that often sit perched atop stone columns and flank a driveway. Or perhaps the sidewalk leading to the front door.

I was on a walk in my neighborhood the other day and saw a set of these regal looking fellows.

Lion statues (Jeff Deminski Townsquare Media) Lion statues - Jeff Deminski Townsquare Media

I see these all the time when I drive through Clark in Union County. You know how your mind wanders to inconsequential things on long walks alone?

Well, I started wondering if there was meaning behind these beyond just lawn decorations.

So I looked it up.

In ancient times, lion statues were commonly placed outside palaces, temples, castles, and other important buildings because they represented power and authority.

Then wealthy families began adopting that tradition, and eventually it spread to common families.

For most people who have them, they represent guardianship over the home, symbolizing that the home is protected and cared for.

Culturally speaking you will find these to be very common in Italian-American neighborhoods.

Read More: Two nostalgic finds at The Globe bar in Red Bank

Lion statues (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) Lion statues (Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media)

One thing it doesn’t mean? There’s a long-standing myth that guardian lions in front of a home means someone from the mob lives there.

It’s just that. A myth. And a dumb one. How stupid do we think mobsters are that they’d advertise it that way?

One other interesting thing. In some places outside of New Jersey, they’re said to carry the meaning that the home’s mortgage has been paid off.

Now don’t even get me started on gargoyles.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

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