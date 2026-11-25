Listen, I’m a born and raised Jersey girl, I have Jersey pride like you wouldn’t believe, but there’s one thing that I just can’t get behind and it’s something that everyone else makes me feel crazy for.

Confession: I’ve never played Monopoly.

The classic game, based on the Atlantic City boardwalk, has always seemed like something people claim to enjoy but secretly despise.

I know what you’re thinking, “it’s a classic how have you never done it?”

Thank you so much for asking, it’s because all of you seem to hate it. No one has ever followed up with “but it’s so much fun!”

Photo by William Warby on Unsplash a close up of a monopoly board game

People complain about the length of time it takes to play it. Those who I’ve talked to say that no one ever really follows the rules.

Then the ones that say they play with others who do follow the rules claim that it’s insufferable.

So how am I the weird one here?

I recently saw a new study by Ace that confirmed everything I believe: Monopoly is a problem and it must be stopped.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash group of people beside coffee table

They surveyed 3,000 Americans and found that two in five New Jersey respondents (40.32%) said Monopoly had caused an argument during the holidays.

Don’t we have enough to debate in the Garden State without throwing in a new reason to fight?

Yet somehow, it was also New Jersey’s favorite holiday game, chosen by 40.32% of respondents.

In the meantime, 27.42% admitted to cheating at holiday board or card games.

Photo by Anna Krylova on Unsplash Three dice on a monopoly board game

Why does anyone play Monopoly?

This just confirms what I’ve always believed: the whole thing seems like more trouble than it’s worth and I plan to continue staying a Monopoly virgin.

Much like out of state drivers, we need to pick a lane here. Do we like the game or are we fighting because of it?

Or do we like it because we crave yelling at others?

I guess I’ll just never understand this board game.

By the way, did you know just how many varieties of Monopoly there are? Check out this wild list…

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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