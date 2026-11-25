Let me start off by saying, I’ve always been a big believer that a gift card makes for a GREAT holiday gift. But after talking about it with you guys on the show this week, I’m starting to think there might actually be an even better gift idea.

READ MORE: The Christmas tradition I’m looking forward to again this week

The great thing about a gift card is that it gives someone the chance to treat themselves to something they might not necessarily spend their own money on.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

In my opinion, Wawa gift cards are the best. Especially where I live in New Jersey, there’s a Wawa on practically every corner. It’s always my go-to choice when giving a gift card. If the person you’re giving it to wants to use it for something practical, like putting gas in their car, they can do that, or they can use it to treat themselves. Grab some lunch, a snack or pick up a cup of coffee.

But one caller after another was saying that gift cards really aren’t the best gift after all. In fact, a lot of people think there’s something even better this year. One of the things that came up was that gift cards can be limiting because you’re tied to a particular store or business.

And what people were saying is that the BEST gift you can give this holiday season isn’t a gift card, or anything else you can buy at the store.

It’s CASH!

That way you can spend it anywhere and on anything you want.

Light Up New Jersey 2024: Best holiday displays These are just some of the best displays submitted this year to New Jersey 101.5's Light Up New Jersey contest. Our winning entry is the final photo. Happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5