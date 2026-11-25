If the Thanksgiving nor'easter just turned you from a guest into a host, your shopping window is closing. The worst of the storm hits Thursday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., right when stores that open on the holiday are closing early. Your best bet is today, tonight or first thing Thursday morning.

I'm one of the lucky ones. We're only going to my in-laws in the next town, and we did our shopping last weekend and Monday. Even then, Aldi was already packed.

Now think about everyone who planned to drive across the state for dinner, checked the forecast and decided to stay home. That's a lot of people hunting for a turkey at the last minute, on top of the usual Thanksgiving Eve crowd.

The latest forecast for Thursday's storm as of Wednesday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The latest forecast for Thursday's storm as of Wednesday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

How bad will the Thanksgiving storm be?

Here's what New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is forecasting:

Timing: Rain and wind arrive after midnight tonight. The worst is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, easing around dinnertime.

Rain and wind arrive after midnight tonight. The worst is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, easing around dinnertime. Wind: Gusts of 50 to 70+ mph, strongest along the southern coast. A High Wind Warning covers 14 of New Jersey's 21 counties.

Gusts of 50 to 70+ mph, strongest along the southern coast. A High Wind Warning covers 14 of New Jersey's 21 counties. Rain: 1 to 3 inches statewide, with 4+ inches possible in coastal counties.

1 to 3 inches statewide, with 4+ inches possible in coastal counties. Impacts: Expect power outages, downed trees and branches, and tough driving.

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Hours vary store to store, so check your store's app or website before you go. Here's what the big chains are doing Thursday, according to ABC News:

Wegmans: Most stores open until 4 p.m.

Most stores open until 4 p.m. Acme: Most stores open with adjusted hours.

Most stores open with adjusted hours. ShopRite: Some stores open with modified hours, and some are closed.

Some stores open with modified hours, and some are closed. Whole Foods: Most stores open with modified hours.

Aldi, Costco, Walmart and Target are closed Thursday, according to ABC7 New York. Trader Joe's closes every Thanksgiving too.

If you can't make it tonight, go as early as you can Thursday, before the worst of the wind and rain.

What if you don't have a thawed turkey?

If you just became the host, there's a good chance the bird is still a block of ice, or still at the store. You've got options, according to the USDA:

Buy a fresh turkey: Fresh turkeys have never been frozen, and the USDA says to buy one only a day or two before you cook it. Today is perfect.

Fresh turkeys have never been frozen, and the USDA says to buy one only a day or two before you cook it. Today is perfect. Thaw it in cold water: Keep it in its wrapping, submerge it in cold water and change the water every 30 minutes. Plan on about 30 minutes per pound, so a 16-pound bird takes about eight hours. Cook it right away.

Keep it in its wrapping, submerge it in cold water and change the water every 30 minutes. Plan on about 30 minutes per pound, so a 16-pound bird takes about eight hours. Cook it right away. Cook it frozen: It's safe. It just takes at least 50% longer.

It's safe. It just takes at least 50% longer. Go smaller: A turkey breast or a store rotisserie chicken can still put a holiday dinner on the table.

Storm damage and repairs from July 3, 2026 storm (PSE&G) Storm damage and repairs from July 3, 2026 storm

What if the power goes out on Thanksgiving?

With gusts that strong, a lot of us could be cooking around an outage. A few things to keep in mind:

Charge up: Keep your phone charged and flashlights handy, Zarrow says.

Keep your phone charged and flashlights handy, Zarrow says. Cook early: If you can, get the turkey in the oven before the brunt of the storm late Thursday morning.

If you can, get the turkey in the oven before the brunt of the storm late Thursday morning. Keep the fridge closed: An unopened refrigerator keeps food safe for about four hours without power, according to FoodSafety.gov.

An unopened refrigerator keeps food safe for about four hours without power, according to FoodSafety.gov. Generators go outside: Never run one indoors or in a garage, because of carbon monoxide.

And skip the drive if you can. Downed trees and flooded roads are no way to spend the holiday.

So, did the storm change your Thanksgiving plans? Who's suddenly hosting?