If you’re not already there, nestled up in your childhood bedroom, you’re possibly about to be there since we’re on the cusp of Thanksgiving.

If I had to guess, you probably already have your list of the topics to avoid during dinner.

(Politics? Never heard of it!)

You are likely mentally prepared for the subjects that will inevitably come up since they're making headlines.

(Taylor Swift wore Uggs in high school? I'm fine with it. Just me?)

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash two woman standing beside woman sitting in front of table

And you’re probably already in a group chat with a select few close ones figuring out where you’ll ultimately hide to gossip about the one weirdo family member.

Hey, isn’t that just holiday tradition... or am I projecting?

There’s one Thanksgiving staple I was reminded of this year that warmed my heart, and, no, it wasn’t finger painting with my hands to make a turkey.

I came across handwritten family recipes

Kylie Moore Kylie Moore

It seems so normal to some but also like a relic to others to have instructions jotted down by loved ones handed down on an index card.

This is something that should be remembered (as long as it’s a beloved dish) as a way to stay connected to your familiar roots.

Doesn’t it seem so much more personal than searching “Thanksgiving turkey how long?” on Google?

Kylie Moore Kylie Moore

Having the hand-written instructions from family members is verging on being a lost art, but I cherish the personal touches that come with them.

It’s almost a reminder in its own right of what Thanksgiving is about — remembering the past and those who you are thankful for having been a part of your life. Especially those who are no longer here to celebrate with you.

Oh, and I guess how to make a decent corn bread casserole in my family's case.

Wherever you get your recipes, have a Happy Thanksgiving!

Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash white ceramic bowl with rice and green vegetable

Thanksgiving snow - When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2026 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈