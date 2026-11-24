At a time when many malls in New Jersey are struggling or have become outright zombie malls, Freehold Raceway Mall is still thriving. It enjoys a 4.5 star Google rating with over 12,000 reviews.

They're showing their appreciation.

If you’re doing your Christmas shopping at Freehold Raceway Mall this year, you might want to pay a little extra attention to those signs with QR codes. One of them could lead to a pretty nice early Christmas present.

The Freehold Township shopping center is giving shoppers a chance to win $100,000 in its new “Jingle All the Way to $100K” holiday sweepstakes.

And no, you don’t have to spend $100,000 at the mall to have a shot at winning it. You don't have to spend anything.

The contest runs through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and entering is pretty simple. Shoppers can visit the mall’s website or scan one of the QR codes posted throughout the shopping center.

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(Freehold Raceway Mall via Google Maps) Freehold Raceway Mall via Google Maps

You can even enter once a day.

While the $100,000 cash prize is obviously the big attraction, there are a few consolation prizes up for grabs, too.

Five additional winners will each receive a Nespresso coffee machine and starter kit. Not exactly the same as walking away with six figures, but certainly better than coal in your stocking.

Freehold Raceway Mall General Manager Frank Lucia said the sweepstakes is part of the mall’s effort to give shoppers a little something extra during the holiday season according to nj.com.

So whether you’re heading there for a marathon Christmas shopping trip or just stopping in to pick up one last gift, it might be worth taking a few seconds to enter.

After all, somebody is going to win that $100,000. It might as well be someone who was already loves this thriving Monmouth County gem.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

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