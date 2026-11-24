I love finding new family traditions while keeping up with the ones we’ve enjoyed over the years.

Something we’ve been doing the day after Thanksgiving for the past 18 years is to get our tree and decorate the house. There’s nothing better than a real Christmas tree! The smell, the look, and the fun of picking out the perfect tree. And sometimes the disagreements as to which tree is the best. “I like this one.” “No, this one is better!”

It’s one of my favorite holiday traditions.

But there’s also something very exciting about discovering new things we can do together, especially during the holiday season. Last year, we went to a super fun light show in Monmouth County and had such a great time, and I’m already looking forward to going back again this year. Looks like we’re making it a new annual tradition!

It’s the Merry Mile of Lights at A. Casola Farms in Holmdel. It’s a drive-thru holiday light show! So gather the family and hop in the car and get ready to make some holiday memories!

Watch your kids' faces light up when they see all the lights and Christmas decorations!

And after the drive-thru light show, get out and walk around the shop, take the kids to see Santa, and warm up with a little hot chocolate and some delicious snacks. Funnel cake, pies, donuts, and other sweet treats!

Merry Mile of Lights kicks off Friday, November 27th and runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night from 5:30 to 9:30. No advance tickets are needed, so just go and enjoy some holiday fun.

A. Casola Farms is located at 178 Route 32 in Holmdel.

Must see Christmas attraction close by New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy