Just a quick glance at the real estate market nowadays is all you need to do to see how out of touch housing has gotten in New Jersey. Not just to purchase a home, but to rent too.

I look at the cost of apartments today and I sincerely feel for those just trying to begin that new chapter in life. How in the world can anyone make it when they're just getting started on their own?

Seriously. What happened to New Jersey being "affordable" for first timers on their own. And yes, I get that New Jersey hasn't really been very affordable for a long time, hence the quotes.

But still, I just don't see how you can do it with the cost-to-pay ratio the way it is now. Roommates are a must, there's no doubt about that. But how many roommates is the bigger question.

I remember when I had my first start. The rent was $850 a month, which I was capable of managing, but had a roommate anyway to make it a lot easier. One roommate, that's it. And we lived together for several years until I moved out to live with my girlfriend then, now wife today.

What's crazy is that I don't consider that too long ago (around 20 years or so). Now yes, I do expect things to get more expensive as times go, but not to where we're at right now.

I don't know. It just got me thinking about when things seemed more affordable. Not sure what can be done to bring at least renting back to a reasonable range in New Jersey, but I do hope something happens soon to help first-timers get an easier, more affordable start.

America’s 20 Most Affordable Cities for First-Time Homebuyers for 2026 WalletHub compared 300 cities across 22 measures of affordability, real estate market strength, and quality of life to identify the best places for first-time buyers. Here's a look at America's 20 Most Affordable Cities for First-Time Homebuyers for 2026. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.