You might think McDonald’s pretty much invented the fast-food industry. Actually, it was decades before that when White Castle opened in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas.

That’s the brand that actually pioneered the assembly-line cooking and preparation system. But it’s fair to say that McDonald’s brought it to a whole new level when they came along in the 1940s.

Worldwide McDonald’s has over 45,000 locations, with more than 13,000 here in the United States.

How a study picked the best McDonald’s in New Jersey

How could you possibly decide which was the very best in the entire country or even in the whole state? SEO Backlinks was audacious enough to try.

They did a study of all the McDonald’s that were currently open and then looked at all which had at least 500 Google reviews. Then they were ranked by their exact average rating.

“Every McDonald's sells the same menu at much the same price, so the star rating on Google is the only thing that sets one apart from the next,” explains SEO Backljnks founder Oliver Weston.

“The restaurants at the top of the list don't have a secret menu. Reviewers keep mentioning the same few things, quick service, friendly staff and clean tables, and they mention them again and again. When you search for a McDonald's near you, that score is the first thing you see, so a restaurant that gets those basics right is winning customers before they've even pulled into the parking lot.”

Scott Olson, Getty Images Scott Olson, Getty Images

Florham Park is home to New Jersey’s top-rated McDonald’s

The very best McDonald’s in New Jersey according to the study, the one with the best service, cleanest dining room, etc., is in Florham Park.

If you want to see for yourself what all the fuss is about it’s the one at 176 Columbia Turnpike.

But if you want the finest McDonald’s experience in the whole country you’d have to travel to Eagle Pass, Texas.

I think I’d settle for Florham Park. Texas is pretty McFar.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

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