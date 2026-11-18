New Jersey residents recently shared with us some of the body oddities they had, and many of them were hysterical.

New Jersey‘s Top Body Oddities

I told the story that I can walk into anyone’s house and tell them that their milk is spoiling without them even opening the refrigerator. I think that’s pretty odd.

It got me thinking that I can’t be the only one with a body oddity, or as I call them, "bodities" so Michele and I asked New Jersey residents to share their unusual abilities with us.

Photo by Mohamed Marey on Unsplash Photo by Mohamed Marey on Unsplash

We were surprised when so many of you were glad to share yours with us, and some of them were pure gold.

Some Of New Jersey’s Best Body Oddity Stories

We’ll leave the names out to protect everyone’s privacy, but some of the oddities have to be shared.

Read More: New Jersey Is A State With Few Complaints

We had listeners tell us about their ability to make their tongue into a clover tongue, but many of the oddities we heard about had to do with the toes and the eyelids.

Photo by Azim Khan Ronnie on Unsplash Photo by Azim Khan Ronnie on Unsplash

Having the second toe longer than the big toe was a popular one, and so was flipping the eyelid inside out. One listener claims to be able to flip the eyelid without using his fingers.

Our Favorite Body Oddity Story

But our favorite one was the woman who said she could independently move her nostrils to the left and right, and says she’s made plenty of money betting people who doubted her.

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Thank you so much for sharing your stories with us. It took courage to tell them, and we appreciate it.

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